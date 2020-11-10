KSAMC wants NEPA to help find source of heavy silt flow

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to seek the help of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) to identify the source of heavy silt that comes about during periods of prolonged rainfall.

KSAMC Chairman and Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams today told a meeting of the corporation that a letter of intent is being drafted for submission to NEPA.

Dozens of homes in Nine Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew were left under floodwaters, heavy silt, and other debris following rains.

Upset residents blocked a section of the main road yesterday to demand attention from the authorities.

Williams posited that the issue may be as a result of erosion taking place in the hills but stressed that an investigation is required to determine the reason.

"There is, in my estimation, a large volume of silt coming from the hills above the city. It is a really large amount.

"The town clerk has communicated with NEPA, as we try to ascertain if they can assist us with finding the source of this heavy silt flow," said Williams.

Drones have been used to aid the investigative process, but an on-the-ground approach is necessary given the amount of rainfall the Eastern side of the island has received over the past three weeks, he stated.

Further, the mayor noted that soil instability is now a major concern for the KSAMC.

He identified the eastern end of St Andrew as a worrying area, citing frequent massive landslides and roads collapsing.

Williams says the corporation’s engineering and planning department has been tasked to work with the Mining and Geology Division to gather data towards planning and development.

