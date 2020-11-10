Pilot face-to-face teaching gets under way

The Ministry of Education is reporting that 16 of the 17 schools selected to participate in the pilot of face-to-face teaching began classes today.

It says Yallahs High School has asked to begin tomorrow because of flooding on the compound.

The originally scheduled start for the pilot was delayed yesterday because of inclement weather across the island.

According to the Ministry, assessments and feedback from the schools indicate that the physical plants are ready for classes and arrangements are in place to help students, teachers, and other staff to observe the public health protocols mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19.

The 17 selected schools are:

1. Yallahs High School, St Thomas

2. Steer Town Primary and Junior High School, St Ann

3. Somerton All-Age and Infant School, St James

4. Newcombe Valley Primary School, St Elizabeth

5. Morgan’s Forest Primary and Infant, Clarendon

6. Mile Gully Primary School, Manchester

7. Kemps Hill High School, Clarendon

8. Garlogie Primary and Junior High, Clarendon

9. Chatsworth Primary and Infant School, St James

10. Chantilly Primary School, Westmoreland

11. Bethlehem All Age and Infant School, St Elizabeth

12. Ballards Valley Primary School, St Elizabeth

13. Alston High School, Clarendon

14. Moore Town Primary & Junior High School, Portland

15. Chalky Hill All Age, St Ann

16. Devon Primary, Manchester

17. Moneague Primary and Junior High, St Ann

