Smooth start to in-person teaching at Manchester schools

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

Over 60 students from the Devon and Mile Gully primary schools in Manchester returned to their respective institutions today for the first time in months since COVID-19 forced the closure of schools for the face-to-face teaching pilot programme.

The two-week pilot, originally scheduled to start on Monday, was delayed due to inclement weather across the island.

The principals of both schools say it was smooth sailing today with students and staff observing health protocols.

Principal of Mile Gully Primary Heiley Salabie-Knight told The Gleaner that by Thursday, the 191 students enrolled at the institution should be present for in-person teaching, noting that students are coming in on a phased basis.

She explained that for this week, the institution will forego academic classes and that students will be exposed to psychosocial sessions.

She indicated that the school has received the necessary resources including additional furniture, financial aid, and manpower from the Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“…Some parents have their fears because we have some students with comorbidities but they [parents] are willing to send their children out because they have seen the compound and are satisfies that we will be doing everything that we need to do,” said Salabie-Knight.

The Mile Gully principal said that students will not be left unsupervised and that parents will be updated on the status of their children via WhatsApp messenger.

“Students will be given a time when they will eat and this they will do on the inside. After that, they will be taken on the outside where they will be engaged in walking and stretching. There will also be mask breaks where students will be taken outside and this is timetabled across the grades.”

Over at Devon Primary, approximately 15 students turned up for school.

Principal Nadine Nembhard said that 85 students are enrolled at the institution, adding that only pupils from Grades Five and Six were accommodated for the first day of the pilot.

“We are a small population, we are prepared. The Ministry of Health and Wellness would have come and given us the satisfactory rating and all COVID-19 protocols are observed,” She said.

“We have no doubt that things will work smoothly for the pilot and beyond,” she continued.

