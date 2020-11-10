US ambassador to Jamaica hospitalised
Published:Tuesday | November 10, 2020 | 11:00 AM
United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has been hospitalised.
The nature of his illness has not been disclosed.
However, in a terse statement, the US Embassy in Kingston said Tapia will be flown to the United States for medical treatment.
The embassy also said the ambassador's illness was not life-threatening.
