US ambassador to Jamaica hospitalised

United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has been hospitalised.

The nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

However, in a terse statement, the US Embassy in Kingston said Tapia will be flown to the United States for medical treatment.

The embassy also said the ambassador's illness was not life-threatening.

