75 per cent of CSEC prison cohort pass at least one subject

An average 75 percent of prisoners in this year's cohort of the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) have passed at least one subject.

Human rights group, Stand Up for Jamaica which runs a prison school programme, says this year, 85 inmates from the Tower Street, St Catherine and Fort Augusta Adult Correctional facilities sat the exams.

CSEC Breakdown:

Tower Street: Fifteen of 19 prisoners or 79 per cent passed at least one 1 subject

St Catherine: Twenty one of 31 or 68 per cent of the inmates passed at least one subject.

Fort Augusta: Twenty of 35 or 80 of the inmates passed at least one subject.

Stand Up for Jamaica says through funding support from the European Union it has continued to support the operation of the prison school programme in collaboration with the Department of Correctional Services.

"The commitment and work of the warders at the various correctional facilities has been significant in the success of the prison school programme, particularly during this time of COVID-19," said executive director Carla Gullotta.

