Gas prices up $0.25, diesel up $0.25

Gas prices will go up by $0.25 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $105.90 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $108.73.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $0.25 per litre to sell for $107.54.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.25 to sell for $82.40.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $25 to sell for $46.82, while butane will move up by $0.25 to sell for $51.54 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

