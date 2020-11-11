Jamaica a good example in COVID-19 fight – PAHO

Nadine Wilson-Harris, Staff Reporter

Jamaica, Argentina, and Costa Rica were today recognised by the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) for their respective efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through contract tracing mechanisms.

Assistant director of PAHO, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, said the three countries are examples for others to follow as the Americas witnessed an average of 150,000 daily cases of COVID-19 over the last week.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 22 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in the region and more than 660,000 have died.

“Contact tracing must be part of all response plans and should be adjusted according to the pattern of transmission – from sporadic cases, to clusters, to community transmission,” said Barbosa.

“Argentina, Costa Rica, and Jamaica are just a few countries that are doing this particularly well,” he said.

He said that contact tracing can reduce the spread of the virus.

“We are recognising them in order to share their efforts. There are other countries that are doing the best that they can. They have mobilised their resources [and] they are fighting against an unprecedented public health crisis,” he said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said that contact tracing remains a critical part of the Ministry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that Jamaica entered the community transmission phase on September 3.

Contact tracing involves public health staff working with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe when they may have been infectious.

The exposed individuals (contacts) are then warned of their potential exposure.

Barbosa said smaller Caribbean countries have done exceptionally well, establishing robust disease surveillance systems that can detect rises in COVID cases.

“Thanks to strong laboratory surveillance systems, Caribbean countries have been disciplined about imposing restrictions and tightening public health measures when there have been new infections, while also keeping tourism afloat,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.