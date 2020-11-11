One additional COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one additional COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 225.

The deceased is a 55-year-old male from St Mary.

One other death is under investigation, pushing that figure to 31.

Meanwhile, there were eight new cases with ages ranging from 17 to 62 years, pushing the total to 9,581 with 4,232 being active.

Of the new cases, four are males and four are females.

In the meantime, there were eight more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,995.

Some 73 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and four critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 21,762 are at home.

