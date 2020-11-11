Partially decomposed body found in St Ann's Bay

The partially decomposed body of a man was discovered along the seashore in St Ann's Bay this morning.

The body is yet to be identified.

Head of the St Ann Police, Superintendent Carlos Russell told The Gleaner that the police received a call at around 8 o'clock that a body had washed ashore.

When the police arrived, they saw a partially decomposed body and a large crowd at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

