St James man charged for discharging gun after woman refused his advances

Thirty-two-year-old Andrew Simpson, a guest house manager of Bogue Heights Boulevard, Bogue, St James, has been charged for allegedly attacking a woman who refused his advances.

Simpson was charged on Monday with assault at common law, discharge of a firearm within 40 yards of a public thoroughfare, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police reported that Simpson surrendered in the company of his lawyer on Wednesday, November 04 and was pointed out during an identification parade and subsequently charged.

Simpson’s court date is being finalised.

Another man, 53-year-old Robert Fowler, a painter of Blue Lagoon Place, Bogue Village in the parish was previously arrested at his home on Saturday, October 25 and charged with similar offences in relation to the incident.

The police report that about 5:00 a.m., on Thursday, October 22 Simpson and another man were at a shop in Ramble Hill in Bogue.

Simpson allegedly offered a woman a drink and became angry when she refused, reportedly claiming that the woman was being disrespectful.

It is further alleged that he then pulled a firearm from the other man’s waistband, pointed it in the air, and discharged several rounds.

The woman reportedly fled the shop out of fear and reported the matter to the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.