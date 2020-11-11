YouTube restored after going down

Popular social media site YouTube is down.

Users took to Twitter and other sites to detail their experiences early Wednesday evening.

YouTube has since confirmed that it is having an issue.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix,” YouTube support said in a tweet at 7:23 p.m.

The issues mainly affect playback on the site and appear to be affecting hundreds of thousands of users in the United States and elsewhere.

As at 7:30 p.m. there were more than 280,000 reports of issues affecting YouTube, according to DownDetector, a site that monitors online outage reports.

