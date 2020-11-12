53 additional COVID-19 cases, no new fatality

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 53 additional COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from 17 to 62 years, increasing the total to 9,634, of which 4,237 are active.

Of the new cases, 20 are males and 33 are females.

There was no new fatality, keeping the tally at 225.

In the meantime, there were 49 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,043. The Health Ministry notes that one previously recovered case was a duplicate.

Some 68persons are in hospital with 12 being moderately ill and five critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 21,792 are at home.

