The Mustard Seed Communities - My Father’s House recently received a donation of $100,000 and 10 crates of Malta from the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation. The presentation was made by D&G Foundation member Jordache Wilson [which one] to the executive director of the Mustard Seed Communities, Darcy Tulloch-Williams. The funds will go towards skills development programmes geared towards the self-sufficiency of Mustard Seed residents; while the Malta will power their breakfast programme.