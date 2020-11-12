Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation gifts library with printer

The Green Island Branch Library, Hanover, was recently presented with a printer/copier by the Guardian Group Foundation which was represented by Leroye Morrison (centre) and Lincoln Dickson (right), branch manager and sales adviser, respectively, of the Montego Bay branch of Guardian Life Limited. Present to receive the much-needed equipment were members of the Hanover Parish Library network, represented by (from left) Michelle Deacon Brown, children’s librarian; Marvetta Stewart Richards, regional director, Jamaica Library Service; and Vonnette Jones, rural development librarian. The printer/copier is a welcomed gift to the library and will serve several communities in the greater western Hanover area.