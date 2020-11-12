Earth Today | Scotiabank takes on sponsorship of Caribbean Environment Week

SCOTIABANK HAS answered the call for greater focus to be placed on protecting the environment, with the sponsorship of the ongoing inaugural Caribbean Environment Week, scheduled to run until November 13, 2020.

Under the theme ‘Bold Steps towards a Sustainable Future’, the week features a series of virtual conversations that look at a diverse set of issues related to the environment and development.

According to Scotiabank, the week presents an ‘important opportunity’ to help to bring attention to the issues affecting the region from an environmental perspective and facilitate meaningful conversations among a broad range of stakeholders.

“Our involvement further underscores our global climate commitments, which include supporting the transition to a low-carbon, more resilient economy,” said David Noel, president and chief executive officer for the Scotia Group.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, even more so within the Caribbean, where our livelihoods, and several industries, are contingent on the maintenance of a healthy environment. Efforts to address climate change and other environmental matters will require significant mobilisation of capital from public and private sources worldwide, and Scotiabank has a keen interest in playing our role and supporting this process,” he added.

Noel was a part of the panel discussion with other financiers, environment stakeholders and entrepreneurs addressing the topic ‘Financing for a Sustainable Future: Risks and Opportunities’.

Scotiabank joins Environmental Solutions Limited (ESL), another private-sector player, in its support of Caribbean Environment Week.

Head of ESL Eleanor Jones has herself noted the value of the celebrations, while also affirming her company’s commitment to the prioritisation of having stakeholders on the same page with the importance of, for example, climate change and development.

“We are excited to partner with Live ECCO on this inaugural series. At ESL, we are committed to facilitating harmony between development and the environment, as climate change continues to impact our economy and society,” she said.

“Setting aside this week for analysis and reflection should offer us a space to examine some fundamental issues that we hope will inform stakeholders and policymakers,” Jones added.

The series is brought to the public live online via the Zoom platform, as well as on YouTube at @Iveco from the offices of the Branson Centre and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation in Kingston. The full week’s agenda and registration details are available at www.LiveECCO.com/CEW20.