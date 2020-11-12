Man found dead in Portmore, St Catherine

The St Catherine South Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the community of Washington Mews in Newlands, Portmore, St Catherine last night.

The man is yet to be identified and no motive has been established for the shooting.

The police report that residents heard explosions about 9:30 p.m. and called them.

On their arrival, the police say a man was found slumped over the steering wheel of a black Nissan AD Wagon motor car with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.