Westmoreland welder held with illegal gun charged

The Westmoreland Police on Tuesday charged 46-year-old Greg Morgan, an electrical welder of Farm Pen district in the parish, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community.

The police report that about 10:47 p.m., a team was on patrol when Morgan and another man were seen talking.

They say Morgan was accosted, searched, and a Stoeger STR-9 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was taken into custody where he was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

