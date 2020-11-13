2 more COVID-19 deaths, 89 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 227.

The deceased are a 50-year-old female and a 17-year-old male from St Catherine. The latter was previously under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death. This case previously under investigation.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 30.

Meanwhile, there were 89 new cases with ages ranging from 4 to 94 years, pushing the total to 9,723 with 4,199 being active.

Of the new cases, 45 are males and 44 are females.

In the meantime, there were 125 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,168.

Some 76 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and three critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 22,298 are at home.

