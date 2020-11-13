Bassie elected global president of arbitrators - ... Aims to seek justice for all

It is official! John Bassie who was nominated and elected unopposed by the Caribbean branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) for the post of global president has now been appointed in the role.

In a follow-up interview with The Gleaner, Bassie said he was thrilled and humbled in equal measure to see that despite the world being increasingly polarised with many people retreating to the comfort of sameness, he managed to win the confidence of mediators and arbitrators across the globe.

“However, I am already working hard at laying the foundations of building relationships with many CIArb branches. I am particularly energised by the prospect of drawing attention to the need to acknowledge the significance of delicate, but absolutely crucial, differences in the expectations of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in different jurisdictions to ensure that ADR options remain specifically tailored and, therefore, entirely fit for purpose for disputants across the world,” he shared.

Bassie also stressed his anticipation in working towards the global expansion of ADR in jurisdictions where it is currently an underdeveloped option and to enhance the appeal of ADR in jurisdictions where it is already highly developed.

STRONGEST COMMITMENT

Bassie has also reaffirmed his strongest commitment to achieve the action plan as set out in his manifesto and as promoted ‘access to justice for all’ at the recent Global Dispute Resolution conference in mid-August by using the adapt collaborate, engage and educate approach.

Commenting on his immediate plans in his new role, Bassie said he is keen on using his position as vice-president and deputy president in 2021-22, prior to his becoming president in January 2023, to give a voice to all the members of the branches of the CIArb across the world, as well as those disputants who may have felt that their access to justice was limited by traditional systems and processes.

Bassie, who was born in London to a Jamaican mother and Sierra Leonean father, is a past student of Calabar High School. He said his passion for arbitration and other forms of ADR was inspired by his mother, a retired barrister, who brought him up to respect himself and others and to practise the ‘golden rule’ (do unto others as you wish them to do unto you).

