Brace for more rainfall this weekend - Met office

Jamaicans should look out for more rainfall this weekend.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says the slow-moving Tropical Wave has now become Tropical Depression 31 over the central Caribbean.

The Met office on Thursday issued a Severe Weather Alert, which is to remain in place until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It says the tropical depression will continue to drift westward and should continue to move over the waters south of Jamaica on Friday night and Saturday.

The agency says satellite imagery indicates that the system has a large area of showers and thunderstorms extending across sections of the Eastern and Central Caribbean which should begin to impact weather conditions over Jamaica by Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday and Sunday.

According to Director of the Meteorological Service, Evan Thompson, environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for the further development of the system during the upcoming weekend.

The Met office says as the system is projected to move westward and south of Jamaica, the forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times.

Southern and eastern parishes, including all parishes previously affected by Tropical Storm Eta, are most at risk of flooding.

Sea conditions are expected to deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms with winds expected to reach near gale force across inshore and offshore areas of the south coast, beginning on Saturday afternoon.

Fishers and other marine interests are, therefore, urged to exercise extreme caution and not venture far from the mainland, especially those operating inshore and offshore of the south coast.

According to Thompson, the system is likely to enter central America early next week, but progress so far has been slow, and the system could linger a while.

Conditions over Jamaica should, however, improve through next week.

