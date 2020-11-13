Clarendon’s fast-food supplier looks to import to satisfy contractual obligations

Clarendon farmer Nigel Benjamin, founder of the Ransbriya Greenhouse Producers in Kellits, is now looking to the import market to satisfy his contractual obligations with fast-food producers KFC, Burger King and Island Grill.

Benjamin, who saw 90 per cent of his outdoor crop damaged in the recent rains that lashed the island, is still upbeat even as he informed The Gleaner that his estimated loss is in the region of $20 million, and is even higher when he takes into consideration the cost associated in outsourcing to maintain the contracts.

Farming “all his life”, Benjamin, presently operates 12 greenhouses and also cultivates in open field produce such as lettuce, tomato, cabbage and sweet pepper, among others.

“Overall, my farms is on 44 acres of land. I also utilise a processing facility near the farm to package vegetables before distributing to my buyers, such as Burger King, KFC, Pizza Hut and other customers,” he shared on his operations, which employs 20 full-time workers.

He added: “We won’t cash in on Christmas, so I have to rely on importing, we are basically six weeks away. That doesn’t give us enough time to have vegetable to reap by that time,” informed Benjamin, adding that it is difficult to look to local farmers to assist with his vegetable needs as they, too, suffered the same devastation.

GREENHOUSE FARMING

Benjamin, who grew up seeing his father engaged in farming and making a living from it, said he was never tempted to pursue another career.

“... I liked farming. I wasn’t the kind of person who liked office setting, I liked moving around, I like seeing things grow. I like planting [a] seed and watching it grow,” he shared with The Glea ner.

He said when he decided to make farming his choice 20 years ago, he took it to another level by going into greenhouse farming.

Ironically, Benjamin said he chose to invest in greenhouse farming as it is much better in the rainy season and that it helps to maintain quality and consistency.

Highlighting the merits of greenhouse farming, Benjamin said he embraces it even though it is a very expensive venture.

OUTDOOR FARMING BENEFITS

He also pushes the benefits of outdoor farming, stating that in the case of a disease outbreak, it is easier to control in an outdoor setting than in the greenhouse.

“They both have their advantages and disadvantages, and that’s why I embrace the two,” he quipped.

Benjamin is now looking expectantly to the new year, when he hopes to bounce back on his feet by delivering from his own fields instead of importing. He also extended his sympathies to his fellow farmers in not just the Kellits division, but all over the country as, for him, it is a heartbreaking thing when you give of your heart and soul to a venture and see it all blow up in your face.

“The most important thing though, once you have life, you can start again. [I] guess farmers have been dealing with this forever and that’s why we remain strong,” he said.

