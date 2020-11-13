Correctional officer stabbed by inmate at St Catherine prison

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that a correctional officer was stabbed by an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre this morning.

The department says the incident occurred about 9:45 during the cell unlocking process.

It further says that correctional officers in the area of the incident intervened and subdued the inmate, securing the space while their colleague was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital for medical attention.

Details of the officer’s condition and his identity are being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, the department says.

Investigations into the incident are underway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.