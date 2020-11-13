Jamaican is president-elect of International Federation of Environmental Health

Dr Henroy Scarlett of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) and The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, is now the president-elect of the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH).

The JAPHI said the announcement was made by the IFEH president, Professor Susana Paixao, at the virtual annual general meeting of the federation on October 24.

The IFEH comprises 41 full-member national associations of environmental health professionals from the six main continents.

Scarlett was nominated for the position earlier this year by the JAPHI and seconded by the United States’ National Environmental Health Association (NEHA).

An environmental/public health specialist with over 37 years’ experience in practising, teaching, researching and consulting in the field of environmental health and public health, the Jamaican beat two other candidates from Australia and Norway for the post.

A board member of the IFEH and chair of IFEH Region of the Americas since 2016, Scarlett will assume the presidency of the IFEH in 2022 and will serve a two-year term.

For the past 15 years, Scarlett has been a lecturer and course leader of the environmental health portfolio in the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the UWI, Mona. He is currently based in the Department of Community Health and Psychiatry.

Other accolades include serving as acting coordinator of the BSc, MSc and PhD programmes in occupational and environmental safety and health in the Department of Chemistry, UWI, Mona, from 2016 to 2020; and as adjunct professor/lecturer, University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, and Kent State University in the USA.

EXEMPLARY SERVICE

JAPHI President Karen Brown hailed Scarlett for his exemplary service in the field of environmental health and noted that he recently received the NEHA Past Presidents’ Award 2020 “in recognition of outstanding service and contributions to NEHA and to the environmental health profession”.

“The JAPHI joins our colleagues in the Americas, Africa and elsewhere in congratulating Dr Scarlett on his elevation to the position of president-elect of the IFEH and for his service and many accomplishments in environmental health leadership, practice and education,” Brown stated.

“We are confident that he will provide principled, passionate, creative, proactive and transparent leadership to the IFEH when he becomes president, and we offer to him our unqualified support and best wishes.”

