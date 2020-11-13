James and Friends donate tablets to more than 100 Clarendon students

More than 100 students across the parish of Clarendon were gifted with tablets, courtesy of the James and Friends Education Programme on Wednesday.

Founder of the organisation, Otis James, told The Gleaner that the programme caters to almost 200 students annually, providing them with monthly funds for school. He said, however, that only a small percentage of the students had devices to take on virtual learning, now mandated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With most of the students being without Internet connectivity, James said the devices are SIM-card compatible and students will be provided with monthly data, courtesy of the foundation.

“So there is no excuse; they can go online and do their schoolwork. Most of the students have been on the programme for over eight years and have one or two years left, so we want to ensure that they finish school the right and proper way,” he said.

James added that some 20 students who are not on the programme have also benefited. “Some of them were on PATH but got thrown off because their attendance wasn’t so good, so they didn’t get PATH tablets,” he noted.

Principal of May Pen Primary Paul Scott, who sponsors students through the James and Friends Education Programme, said he was pleased with the initiative. He noted that the partnership with the foundation has helped to cater to the needs of some disadvantaged students.

“We have referred students to the programme and not because we as a school can’t address some of these needs, but the needs are a lot,” he said.

According to Scott, only about 60 per cent of his students have been engaged in virtual learning, citing lack of devices and Internet access as challenges.

He added, however, that “in terms of consistency, that 60 per cent is way less, so I’m happy to be a part of this programme to contribute to help bridge that gap”.

FUTURE OF THE COUNTRY

One guardian, Olive Taylor, lauded the initiative.

“I’m feeling great because a lot of parents wanted to buy a tablet and couldn’t afford it, and James go out and source it for us, so we thank God,” she beamed.

Taylor told The Gleaner that her 10-year-old niece is forced to leave home some days to benefit from the neighbour’s goodwill to access online school.

“She didn’t have a device using and she wasn’t able to do her school work most times, so I spoke with James, and I’m grateful. I know she will improve,” she noted.

Michael McLaren, owner of Mach Chem and Tait’s Pharmacy in May Pen, has been a contributor to the James and Friends Education Programme for over 10 years.

“As business people, we share that vision to help because we have to get these students educated, and this initiative is a testament of our devotion and dedication to continue helping these students to enhance their learning ability at this time,” he said.

Among the donors of the tablets were businessman Steven Liao and Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon William Shagoury.

“If we are not careful, because of COVID we will have a generation of uneducated people, so it’s important we give these tablets so they can stay abreast. The young people are the future of the country,” said Shagoury.

