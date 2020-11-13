Kingston man charged over gun attack

Twenty-five-year-old Denardo Turner, otherwise called ‘Popsy’, a painter of Church Street in Kingston, was on Wednesday charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

He was charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

The Kingston Central Police report that the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred along Love Lane in Kingston on Saturday, October 31.

The police report that about 6:15 p.m., the complainant was standing along the mentioned roadway when he heard several loud explosions and subsequently felt a burning sensation to the back of his head.

After making checks, the complainant realised that he had been shot.

He was assisted to hospital where he was treated and admitted.

Turner was arrested on Sunday, November 01 and subsequently charged.

