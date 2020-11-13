Medical technologists at Blood Bank call in sick

Several medical technologists at the National Blood Transfusion Service, commonly known as the Blood Bank, have called in sick to press the Ministry of Health and Wellness to address management issues at the entity.

In confirming the action of the employees, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dunstan Bryan, says there has been no disruption to the operations.

“There is no impact on the services at the Blood Bank,” Bryan told The Gleaner Friday.

Bryan said he was unable to confirm the number of employees said to be sick and the nature of their illness.

The permanent secretary said the development was not understood to be an industrial action.

It is understood that the majority of the 10 medical technologists at the blood bank have called in sick.

The Gleaner was informed that the workers have expressed a lack of confidence in a senior staffer, citing poor management.

The employees have reportedly indicated that this has affected the work environment at the entity and that repeated attempts to get the health ministry to address the issues have failed despite promises.

Bryan declined to comment when asked about the concerns and directed our news team to the union of the workers.

They are represented by the Union of Technical, Administrative and Supervisory Personnel

Efforts by The Gleaner to contact the union representative of the medical technologists were unsuccessful.

