NCB Foundation gifts $25m to UWI needy students

The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI) is the beneficiary of a grant from the National Commercial Bank Financial Group (NCBFG) through its NCB Foundation. The university was gifted J$25 million to assist students in need of financial support. The handover ceremony was hosted on Tuesday at the Mona campus.

Chairman and CEO of the NCBFG, Patrick Hylton, highlighted the fact that The UWI and NCB have been partners for a very long time and have partnered across a range of initiatives over many years. Hylton noted that this particular contribution had its genesis in the establishment of the Gratitude Project last year, “when we (NCB Foundation) donated $25 million to assist with the payment of outstanding debts for students who were unable to graduate without those payments being made”. He said the NCBFG is happy to see the impact it has had on the more than 220 beneficiaries.

Expressing his gratitude, pro-vice-chancellor and principal of The UWI, Mona campus, Professor Dale Webber, said the NCB Financial Group, through its foundation, has always exemplified excellent corporate citizenship and has been a great friend to the university.

“As a university, our triple-A strategy of access, alignment and agility guides our footsteps. This donation will further support our students’ ability to access education.

“Through this partnership, we have also realised the alignment between NCBFG, who is a firm believer in the power of education being the great equalizer, and The UWI. Making this contribution, at this particular time when students are having great financial difficulties, we are demonstrating extreme agility. Therefore, the NCBFG is helping us achieve our strategic plan,” Professor Webber said.

In her address, Chairman of the NCB Foundation, Thalia Lyn, stated, “We gave scholarships when they are going in (to university), so we thought why not help as they are leaving, when they really need to get started. It is always a pleasure for us at NCB Foundation to support our students.”

BROUGHT TO TEARS

Kimberly Scott, an Mona School of Business and Management graduate and grant recipient, said she was brought to tears when she learned that she got a subsidy. “I was very excited when I got this grant from the NCB Foundation. I was in my final year and my final semester and my family just could not find that money to pay off my tuition. I had many sleepless nights. It was a very difficult period. When I received this grant I was grateful, and I know my fellow students who received this grant are equally happy.”

Guild President Sujae Boswell welcomed the gift and thanked the NCBFG for being an exemplary corporate citizen, one that other members of the private sector should seek to emulate.