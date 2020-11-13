Samuda bemoans fatal stabbing of prison officer

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, has cited as worrying, the death of yet another member of the national security apparatus as he mourned the killing of a correctional officer this morning.

Jimel Westley was stabbed by an inmate about 9:45 a.m. during the cell unlocking process at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre and later died while undergoing treatment at the Spanish Town Hospital.

Speaking in the Senate today, Samuda said it is a rough time for the nation as members of the security forces “face deep threat and significant risks.”

“It tells a troubling story that the men and women who have sworn to protect us in the varying security organisations and part of our security architecture that do all in their power to keep Jamaica safe and to keep us on an individual basis safe is being targeted,” said Samuda, who has direct portfolio responsibility for the correctional service.

He also lamented the murder of police Constable Kirkland Plummer five days ago in Clarendon, after he was set upon and murdered following a party in Harewood district.

“I think I speak for both sides when I say I extend our deepest sympathies to Westley’s family and friends and to the men and women of the JCF,” said Samuda.

“These were both young men with bright futures who, quite frankly, are patriots.”

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown, in offering condolences, said that Jamaicans of all political and social stripes must protect law and order as well as those sworn to protect the population.

“Senator Samuda, you have our support and sympathy, so too the correctional services, the police force, and the army and all those who are engaged in the security apparatus of our country. Sad days but we will rise above it,” he said.

