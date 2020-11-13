Sligoville Health Centre provides first-class dental care for the community

The dental unit of the Sligoville Health Centre continues to improve its capacity to deliver first-class oral healthcare to the citizens of the St Catherine community.

The dental unit was non-functional for some time, but was recently renovated at a cost of $500,000 through the cooperation of stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, councillor for the division, Dwight Burke, and members of the community.

Dental consultant for the parish, Dr Hillary Jones, in an appreciation ceremony on Wednesday, thanked all the entities involved in creating what she described as a good functioning dental unit.

“We needed important infrastructures like a central suction for proper infection control, and proper air conditioning, plus some basic things to make the environment more comfortable for the patients, and this was provided through the cooperation of Councillor Burke, community members, the Ministry of Health and stakeholders,” she disclosed.

“The ministry has provided us with a resident dental surgeon in the person of Dr Michelle Wedderburn, and Shawnalee Roldton, a resident dental assistant.”

According to Jones, the unit, which sees an average of 15 persons per day Monday to Friday, had to scale back on some of its operations.

“Right now we are somewhat hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak so we mainly see urgent and emergency care patients,” she said.

HOT TEA FOR THE ELDERLY

Jones said the only equipment not available now is a handheld digital X-ray diagnostic machine to provide greater service. At present, patients are sent elsewhere for such a service.

She further disclosed that efforts are now being made to establish a dental lab so that persons can have their dentures fitted as an additional service.

Meanwhile, the dental unit received a flat-screen television and a wall fan from Councillor Burke, as he continues his drive to make the environment comfortable for the patients.

“This gift is in keeping with the facility’s drive to create comfort for the patients while they wait to be treated. It is part of my ongoing effort to help in this regard,” Burke told The Gleaner.

“I have also revived a tea programme I had started, where visitors to the health centre, especially the elderly who have to get there early, can get a cup of hot tea or coffee while they wait. Some of them have to leave their homes without having some form of hot beverage to drink, so being mindful of this, I have restarted this initiative.”

