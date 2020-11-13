Two women arrested in relation to beating of 17-year-old at illegal party

The St Andrew North Police have now arrested two women in relation to the wounding of a 17-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman at an illegal party.

The party was being held without a permit on Boysie Lane off Barbican Road, Kingston 8 on November 7.

The police say the 17-year-old girl and the 29-year-old woman were beaten and stabbed by a group of women during a dispute at the event.

They were taken to the hospital where the teen was admitted in critical condition and the other woman treated and released.

The police say a 33-year-old woman and another who is 26-year-old turned in themselves on Friday, November 13.

The two are being interviewed and could be charged with wounding with intent.

The police say they are working to apprehend the other persons involved.

