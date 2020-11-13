Update | Correctional officer dies after being stabbed by inmate

The correctional officer who was stabbed by an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre this morning has died.

He has been identified as Jimel Westley.

He died during surgery.

The Department of Correctional Services reported earlier today that the correctional officer was attacked during the cell unlocking process.

The Gleaner was informed that he was stabbed with a makeshift ice pick.

The incident happened about 9:45.

The department had said that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

