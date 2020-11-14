Pastor accused of rape, grievous sexual assault granted bail

A St Andrew pastor who is accused of rape and grievous sexual assault, was offered bail when he appeared in the St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

Pastor Dave Jonas of the Apostle of Philadelphia Ministry, located off Washington Boulevard, was offered bail in the sum of $700,000.

He was represented by attorneys Peter Champagnie Q.C and Richard Lynch.

Reports are that the pastor and his church sister would have several counselling sessions together. During the sessions he allegedly poured olive oil on his fingers and inserted it in her vagina to "anoint" her.

Soon after, it is alleged, he had sex with the complainant without her consent. The incidents allegedly took place between 2009 and 2015.

The allegations were strongly denied by his attorneys in the bail application. The attorneys also pointed out that the complainant took almost five years to make a report.

The pastor is set to return on December 7, 2020.

