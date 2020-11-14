Police officer in Trinidad charged for not wearing mask in public

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 14, CMC – Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, has ordered that a police officer be issued with a TT$1,000 ticket for breaching the Public Health Ordinance Regulations by not wearing a mask in public.

The unidentified officer, who was on duty in the capital on Friday with other officers, was seen not wearing a mask.

“We are here to lead by example. We are here to ensure that everyone adheres to the regulations. We cannot be seen breaching the said regulations,” Griffith said, adding that he had also asked for a report as to why the police officer was brandishing a sophisticated weapon in public without the Police insignia on his clothing.

Griffith said he wants the public to not only to be responsible but to be logical.

“There is a reason why persons are not allowed in the bars because you are trying to avoid close proximity to other persons. But if 50 persons are not allowed in a bar but the 50 persons instead go outside on the pavement, it poses a greater risk and health factor to you and others, because you are now converging in a much tighter space than in the bar. The law was made to stop people from being in the bar, but by you going on the outside, is making it even worse."

He added that persons who do not adhere to the Regulations while at the beach, will also be ticketed.

“It gives me no pleasure to try to enforce these laws and to cause persons to lose $1,000. So all I ask persons is just to adhere to the Regulations. I am going to intensify it. It will include a 180 about turn to what took place at the beaches last weekend. I have comprehensive operational plans throughout the beaches, especially at Maracas where I was informed that persons were coming out of the water and sitting on the beach without masks. Persons would be given tickets. If they say that it is too hot, that unfortunately is not going to be an excuse to be used, then you should stay at home. Persons who are not in the water will be given tickets if they are on the beach without their masks," Griffith warned.

