Policeman, civilian shot in Half-Way Tree robbery

A police corporal and at least one civilian have been shot in an attempted robbery in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

It happened on South Odeon Avenue in the vicinity of the transport centre.

The police report that the Corporal, who was on beat duty, attempted to foil a robbery when he was attacked by the robber or robbers.

During the confrontation, the cop and at least one civilian were hit.

They have been rushed to hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

The incident has resulted in massive traffic delays in Half-Way Tree.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com