Two more COVID-19 deaths, 57 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed that two more persons have died from COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the tally to 229.

The deceased are a 63-year-old male from St Ann and a 71-year-old male from St Catherine.

Two other deaths are under investigation. The Health Ministry said there was also a coincidental death of a COVID patient.

The number of new infections increased by 57 yesterday, bringing the total to 9,780 with 4,191 of them being active.

The ages of the new cases range from to 4 years to 85 years old.

Seven people are critically ill and 18 are deemed moderately ill. Some 78 persons are in hospital.

Meanwhile, 60 more persons have recovered from COVID-19, bringing that tally to 5,228.

