Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert interred in National Heroes Park

Late reggae singer and cultural icon, Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, was today laid to rest in the National Heroes Park, two months after his passing.

He died at the University Hospital of the West Indies on September 11 at age 77, after a bout of illness.

Sunday’s ceremony featured musical tributes from well-known members of the local entertainment fraternity, among them saxophonist, Dean Fraser; performing arts company, Nexxus; drummer, Bogo Herman; and singer, Demario McDowell.

The tributes also included several medleys of Hibbert’s vast musical repertoire.

The act of committal was undertaken by Pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston, Rev. Merrick ‘Al’ Miller, and Dr Carlene Davis.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, urged his family to honour the name of the cultural icon who has performed outstandingly over the years.

“He loved everyone and his family has a responsibility to show that warmth and appreciation to each other and to others who are not family,” she said.

Dean Fraser described Hibbert as “one of the real superstars out of Jamaica”.

“His vocal ability was huge… better than the rest; and this is a real loss which can’t be replaced,” he shared.

Rev Miller said Jamaica has lost an icon who has served Jamaica well, noting that “he means so much to so many of us all around the world”.

“Let us not just look at the loss; it is real, it is part of the journey of life. But remember Toots [as] the daddy, the husband, the brother, the friend who you knew, and remember him for who he is… and give thanks for his contribution to life,” he said

Hibbert’s group, Toots and the Maytals, which was formed in the 1960s, was pivotal in birthing, shaping and popularising Reggae music.

The group’s 1968 single, ‘Do the Reggay’, was the first song to use the word ‘Reggae’, which led to the genre’s naming and their subsequent introduction of the music form to a global audience.

