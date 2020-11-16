45 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death recorded

Jamaica on Sunday recorded 45 additional cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 3 to 90 years, increasing the tally to 9,929.

Of those cases, 4,237 are active.

There was no new fatality, keeping the death tally at 231.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, moving that figure to 26.

Of the new confirmed cases, 22 are males, 22 are females and one case is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 82 more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,330.

Some 88 persons are in hospital with 16 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 22,743 are at home.

