Broadcaster Markland Edwards applies to become JLP candidate for Portmore mayor

Broadcaster Markland Edwards has disclosed that he has applied to the Jamaica Labour Party to be its candidate for mayor of the Portmore Municipality in the next local government polls.

“I believe I have the vision, drive and energy to help Portmore transition to its next stage of development,” Edwards said in a statement.

“As a resident of the great city of Portmore, I have a personal interest in the development of the municipality for the benefit of everyone.

“I have listened to the complaints and cries of the people for more aggressive and transformational leadership to get plans and projects moving at the Municipal Council,” he added.

The current mayor is the People’s National Party’s Leon Thomas.

Local government elections are due by February next year.

