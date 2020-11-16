St Ann man in custody over fatal stabbing

The Browns Town Police in St Ann are preparing to lay charges against a man over the fatal stabbing of another man on Saturday.

The deceased is 39-year-old Gawayne White.

The police report that about 9:00 p.m., White, a higgler of Stand Fast, Brown’s Town in the parish, was walking along a roadway in his community when the accused attacked him and stabbed him several times.

The police say White was rushed to hospital, however, he was pronounced dead.

The accused was nabbed at the scene of the incident and remains in police custody.

