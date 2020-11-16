Stocks Round Up | 36 stocks advance, 35 decline and 11 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index advanced on Monday with an advance/decline ratio of 36/35.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 1,063.31 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 375,938.71.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,066.43 points or 0.28 per cent to close at 378,895.26 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 7.63 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 2,539.98. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.38 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 193.35.

Overall market activity

82 stocks traded

36 advanced

35 declined

11 traded firm

Winners

Cargo Handlers up 19.69 per cent to close at $7.60

Palace Amusement up 18.18 per cent to close at $1300.00

MPC Caribbean up 10.80 per cent to close at $150.00

Stanley Motta up 9.38 per cent to close at $5.60

Ttech up 8.78 per cent to close at $5.45

Losers

GWest down 18.18 per cent to close at $0.72

Derrimon Trading down 7.78 per cent to close at $2.49

Victoria Mutual down 7.04 per cent to close at $5.15

General Accident down 6.92 per cent to close at $6.05

First Rock down 6.80 per cent to close at $12.19

Market volume

11.234 million units valued at over $143.336 million.

Volume leaders were Sagicor Select - Financial followed by Lasco Manufacturing and TransJamaican Highway.

