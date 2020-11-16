Tribute to Shahine - New MLSS office named in honour of late minister

Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid the ultimate tribute to former minister and member of parliament (MP) for St Ann North East, Shahine Robinson, on Thursday by naming the new Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) parish office in St Ann’s Bay in her honour.

Robinson, the former minister of labour and social security and MP for 19 consecutive years, died May 29 at the age of 66 and remains endeared by many in her former constituency and further afield.

Describing the occasion as bittersweet but of special significance, Holness described Robinson as a sister and mother to the constituency.

“We’re all saddened that she could not be here but we know that she is happy that this has been accomplished. Today, we are opening this facility which is part of her dream. She was very happy about this project. She spoke about it with a certain pride, a certain dignity because it would offer far improved service to the people of the parish and indeed her constituency in particular,” Holness noted.

The facility, which cost $538 million to build and which was completed on time and just a fraction over budget, consists of two-storey office blocks that include parking for 72 vehicles, including four for persons with disabilities. Gross building area is 27,267 sq ft and it has backup power and reserved water supply, leading Holness to describe it as a modern and energy-efficient building, designed for better service delivery.

Robinson was first elected as MP for St Ann North East in 2001, and won four successive elections to remain in office until she passed earlier this year. During that time, she served in various positions in government and was appointed minister of labour and social security in March 2016.

Holness outlined some of her achievements as: ensuring that new facilities were built for the early stimulation programme; established the western division of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal in St James; tabled in Parliament in March 2018 revised policy for senior citizens, as a green paper; spearheaded the ratification of the ILO Convention 189 for domestic workers; and reaffirming Jamaica’s commitment to the United Nations Convention on the right of persons with disability.

Dedicated to public service

“Her dedication to public service in its truest sense was evident in how she reached out to all, in particular the vulnerable. This underpins the emphasis that she placed on the decentralisation of the ministry’s service; she wanted to ensure that the ministry could be felt in all parishes, if possible,” the prime minister noted.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda, who was also present at the opening of the new complex, hailed Robinson for her public service, saying she went out of her way to help the less fortunate.

“This building should stand as a symbol of caring and love because the person who drove this development was full of nothing less,” Samuda said.

Meanwhile, the suggestion by the St James Municipality to name a building in Montego Bay in honour of Robinson caught the attention of the prime minister.

“I reserve my comment on that. I don’t know if it would be feasible or practical to do both,” Holness stated.