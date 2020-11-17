30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional fatality

Jamaica on Monday recorded 30 more COVID-19 cases, with ages ranging from 7 to 89 years, pushing the tally to 9,959 with 4,256 being active.

Of the new cases, 13 are males and 17 are females.

There was no new fatality, with the tally remaining at 231.

However, two deaths are under investigation, pushing that figure to 33.

In the meantime, there were eight more recoveries, increasing the total to 5,338.

Some 81 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 22,681 are at home.

