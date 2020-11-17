5,000 with chronic diseases to benefit from public-private care programme

Jonielle Daley, Gleaner Writer

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, today announced that 5,000 patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will benefit from a public-private programme aimed at providing healthcare at minimal exposure to COVID-19.

The Government has committed $100 million to undertake the Public Private Partnership Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases pilot initiative, which will see eight health centres and four private facilities in Clarendon, St Ann and in Kingston and St Andrew initially providing care to patients with diabetes and hypertension, two of the most common chronic illnesses in Jamaica.

Speaking at the virtual launch today, Tufton explained that patients will be able to access the same quality medical care they have been receiving at health centres at private medical facilities, at the expense of the government, thereby reducing the need to interface with public health systems.

“Patients on diabetes and hypertension registers within these facilities will be selected based on a pre-defined inclusion criteria and will be referred out for treatment and care to the private doctors,” he said.

The private partners are Duke Street Medical and Health Line Medical, both in Kingston and St Andrew, City Medical in Clarendon and Province Medical in St Ann.

Also, patients will be allowed four routine care visits and two adhoc visits annually.

It was highlighted that the partnership is especially important in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and NCDs in Jamaica, especially among the ageing population.

The risk of contracting the virus is higher in persons 60 years and older and may be fatal for those with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes.

The health ministry says it aims to make healthcare for patients with chronic illnesses more accessible.

“Potentially, 1,000 beneficiaries can be added to the programme as we identify more private providers,” said Tufton.

Additionally, he said it is intended “to expand the programme of prevention to include supportive policies and legislation to enable a strengthening of the primordial prevention strategies.”

