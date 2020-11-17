Benefits of pesticides

The general public knows very little about pesticides even though most people have used one or another in day-to-day activities. If they do know something, it may probably be of a negative nature, probably due to information on adverse use, affecting the clean environment, cancer risks, birth defects, etc, which are usually as a result of media information. However, pesticides have played a significant role in the life of modern man.

Pesticides are used to control pests, which, generally, cover any species, strain, or biotype of plant, animal, or pathogenic agent injurious to plants and plant products, materials or environments and includes vectors of parasites or pathogens of human and animal disease and animals causing public-health nuisance.

The modern state of agriculture, forestry, insect-pest control, weed control, human health, urban pest control, and landscaping would not be possible without the ‘judicious’ use of pesticides. Whether from synthetic or natural sources, pesticides are used by all farmers, including organic farmers. The difference is that organic farmers can only use pesticides from natural sources. It must be noted that both synthetic and natural pesticides have various levels of toxicity.

Without pesticides, more than half of our crops would be lost to pests and diseases. Between 26 and 40 per cent of the world’s potential crop production is lost annually because of weeds, pests, and diseases. Without crop protection, these losses could easily double. Food crops must compete with 30,000 species of weeds, 3,000 species of worms, and 10,000 species of plant-eating insects. And threats don’t stop once crops leave fields – insects, moulds, and rodents can all cause damage in storage. Pesticides can prolong the life of crops and prevent post-harvest losses.

Pesticides have come a long way. The first pesticide known in the Western world was elemental sulphur used as a dust to protect crops from insects and diseases. By the 15th century, arsenic, mercury, and lead were also being used, but these were found to be poisonous to non-target organisms including humans, animals, and the environment. Modern pesticides are evaluated on criteria that include certain desirous characteristics. These include:

• A small amount is needed to kill targeted/specific pests;

• Low toxicity to non-target species;

• A lifetime long enough to kill target pests;

• Degrades into benign products (does not persist in the environment);

• Does not bio-accumulate;

• Does not run off with water from application site;

• Pests are slow to develop resistance to it.

The considerations to use pesticides should include:

• Convenience and safety to the user and other exposed humans and animals;

• Target pest and life history;

• Type of surface to be treated;

• Application equipment available and best suited for the job;

• Hazard of drift and runoff;

• Environment (dusty, damp, dry, indoors, outdoors).