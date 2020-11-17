Dangers of illegal repackaging

Pesticides provide important benefits to society and play a vital role in the agricultural sector, but they also pose risks to the environment and human health. The recent increase in the number of small farmers across the island has resulted in more demand for pesticides. Consequently, a growth in illegal repackaging of pesticides to supply this spike in demand is imminent. Illegal repackaging is the act of removing a pesticide from one container and placing that pesticide into another container without a licence from the Pesticides Control Authority (PCA). While these pesticides may be cheaper and more convenient than commercially available products, they are illegal and can be highly toxic.

Persons who engage in repackaging activities are at a high risk of adverse health effects from exposure to pesticides since in most cases, personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent exposure is not worn. They repackage pesticides with limited or no access to risk-communication information. Staff carrying out these repackaging exercises work in high-risk environments such as poor storage facilities, contaminated air from leaky packaging, and have no access to washing facilities, which compounds the problem. These conditions may result in negative health impacts ranging from short-term acute to long-term chronic health effects

Illegally repackaged products are often not labelled to standard, and, therefore, useful information is missing. The label on each pesticide container has been specially designed to ensure that the product is used, stored, and disposed of properly. It also provides first-aid treatment advice to physicians in case of poisoning. In most cases when relabelling occurs, relevant information is missing, with just the trade name of the pesticide on the new package. Information on disposal is critical as it advises the end user on how to properly dispose of any unused product or empty container so that these do not end up in rivers and lakes, where they can affect aquatic wildlife. The transferring of pesticides into plastic bags, juice bottles, or other household containers is strictly forbidden as this presents the risk of individuals mistakenly consuming these pesticides as food.

If you are desirous of repackaging a pesticide, a Licence to Manufacture must be obtained from the PCA, where its use and distribution can be regulated for a safer Jamaica.