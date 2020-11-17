Follow the guidelines on labels

‘The label is the law’. More than a catchy phrase, labels aren’t just guides, they are the law! The first sentence on every pesticide label in the directions-for-use section makes the label a legal document: “It is a violation of federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with the labelling.” The law requires pesticide users to follow all instructions on the label, including application methods and rates, storage, and container disposal.

Why is it important to read pesticide labels before using pesticides?

Pesticide labels contain detailed information on how to use the product correctly and legally. Labels also contain information on potential hazards associated with the product and instructions you should follow in the event of a poisoning or spill. Following label instructions will allow you to minimise the risks and maximise the benefits.

Keep these tips in mind:

• Always read the label carefully before you buy a product and make sure the product is intended for your specific use.

• Use the appropriate amount of pesticide for your job. Applying more pesticide than the label directions indicate can waste money and may harm people, pets, or the environment. It may even be less effective at controlling the pest.

• Do not assume a pesticide purchased for one type of treatment can be used in another setting without first checking the label. Many pesticides have similar names and ingredients despite being intended for very different uses.

• Buy only what you need. Storing and disposing of leftover pesticides can lead to unnecessary risks. Review the storage and disposal section of the label for information on how the product should be stored and disposed of, including the empty container.

• Re-read the label before using or reusing a pesticide. Don’t rely on your memory.

• Do not use pesticides in any manner other than those specifically listed on the label. It is against the law.

• Never remove a pesticide label from the container or use unlabelled pesticides.

• Store all pesticides safely out of reach of children and pets.

Pesticide labels answer the following questions:

• Ingredients: What’s in the product?

• Signal word: How toxic is the product?

• Precautionary statements: How can the product be used safely?

• First-aid information: What should I do if it gets in my eyes, mouth, lungs, or on my skin?

• Environmental hazards: What special restrictions are placed on this product to protect the environment?

• Personal protective equipment (PPE): What should I wear? Should I use gloves when I use this product?

• Directions for use: How and where should I use the product? How much is okay?

• Storage and disposal: How does the product have to be stored? What should I do with leftovers that I don’t need?

• Manufacturer’s contact information: How can I get in touch with the company?

• Phone number: Where can I get more information about this product?

• Registration number: What is the unique product number?