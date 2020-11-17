Good sanitation practices will ensure health

There is no higher priority for the Pest Management Association of Jamaica (PMAJ) than protecting the health and safety of all persons in Jamaica, especially during the COVID-19 public-health emergency.

The provision of safe water, sanitation, and waste management and hygienic conditions is essential for preventing and for protecting human health during all infectious disease outbreaks, including of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Ensuring evidence-based and consistently applied WASH and waste-management practices in communities, homes, schools, marketplaces, and healthcare facilities will help reduce human-to-human transmission of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The pest-control industry, in keeping with regulatory guidelines, has always incorporated the use of appropriate and allowable PPE for pesticide applicators, and this holds true in the COVID-19 era, which has, by necessity, brought into focus the use of PPE disposables where applicable.

Several of our members have had to expand their services to accommodate clients who are faced with higher-than-usual sanitation needs, and as the virus spreads and the day-to-day reality of having to live with COVID-19 becomes more pronounced, the incorporation of detailed disinfecting and sanitation services is in greater demand.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that the pandemic will be present through the better part of 2021. We ask all pest-management operators and the public to remain vigilant and to continue to follow all the government protocols as we live with COVID-19.

The Pest Management Association of Jamaica represents the pest control operators and applicators in Jamaica since 2014.

