High-powered rifle, ammunition seized in Tivoli

Officers assigned to the Denham Town Police Station today seized an RPK rifle along with several rounds of ammunition in Drecketts Place, Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 16.

The police report that about 9:00 a.m., a team conducted a snap raid at the mentioned location where the rifle, a bipod stand, and fourteen 7.62 rounds of ammunition were taken from under a metal container.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

