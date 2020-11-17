Hospital rejects reports beaten teen on one-month waiting list for MRI

The University Hospital of the West Indies has rejected reports that the 17-year-old girl who was beaten by a group of women at a party has been placed on a one-month waiting list for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examination.

According to the hospital, Kaylan Dowdie is in an unstable condition and cannot be off high ventilatory support for as long as 30 minutes which would be required for the imaging examination.



IN PHOTO: Kaylan Dowdie, 17

“In the interest of the safety of the patient, this investigation has been deferred until the patient is stable enough to tolerate this procedure,” said a hospital spokesperson in a statement Tuesday.

Dowdie has already had two CT scans.

The police have arrested several women in connection with the attack.

READ: Suspects in Barbican party assault surrender to police

They are expected to be questioned.

Dowdie, a past student of Papine High School, was at an illegal party on November 7 along Barbican Road when she was attacked by the women, reportedly because one did not like the way the teen looked at her.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.