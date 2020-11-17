House passes dog attack law

The House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon passed the new dog attack law with 17 amendments.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck had tabled the Bill, which will now move to the Senate for its approval.

During Tuesday's sitting, Chuck said under the proposed law, convicts would be fined for the offences as set out in the law.

Where they fail to pay the fine, they would be imprisoned.

The bill proposes fines ranging from $500,000 to $3 million, or imprisonment from six months to 15 years.

However, Chuck said convicts will not attract a criminal record.

Under the law, civil liability can be incurred if the dog causes injury in any place other than its home or where it is normally kept.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.